Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Reduced by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portland General Electric Company Profile

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

