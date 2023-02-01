PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PCH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. 35,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,549. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

