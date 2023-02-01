PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $159.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.48.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

