Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,969 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

