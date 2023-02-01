Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,737 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 536.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.93.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.23. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

