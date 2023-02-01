Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after acquiring an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $204.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

