Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

