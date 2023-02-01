Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,379,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 113,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 24,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

AMD stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

