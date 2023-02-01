Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.