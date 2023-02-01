Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,725,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after acquiring an additional 158,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,756 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $306.65 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.44.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.11.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

