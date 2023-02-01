Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,523 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,523 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,010 shares of company stock worth $29,275,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

MS stock opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.