Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

BA stock opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.48 and its 200 day moving average is $167.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing



The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

