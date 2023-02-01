Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of PFG opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

