Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

