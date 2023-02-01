Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million.
Private Bancorp of America Price Performance
Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile
