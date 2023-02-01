Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.30. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

