Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million.
Private Bancorp of America Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.30. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile
