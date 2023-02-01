Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

