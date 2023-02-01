Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.92%.
Private Bancorp of America Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
About Private Bancorp of America
