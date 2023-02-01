Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading 3.3% Higher

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.40. 397,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 714,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $859,544.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,749,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,901,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $477,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,561.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $859,544.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,749,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,901,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,662,217 shares of company stock worth $83,474,713. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,846,000 after acquiring an additional 471,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 640,492 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 263,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

