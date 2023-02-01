Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.49. 7,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 53,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Procaps Group Stock Down 1.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
