Prom Price Tops $4.78 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $87.23 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00020648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019133 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00215257 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.6737639 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,484,468.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.