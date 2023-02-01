ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.50. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

ProntoForms Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$71.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

