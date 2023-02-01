Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.61. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 22,910 shares changing hands.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:PTIX Get Rating ) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and drug & alcohol addiction. The firm offers PT00114 peptide-based formulations.

