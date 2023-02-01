Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.61. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 22,910 shares changing hands.
Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.
Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and drug & alcohol addiction. The firm offers PT00114 peptide-based formulations.
