Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) vs. Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Head to Head Analysis

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 0 7 9 0 2.56

Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $122.24, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -37.53% N/A -27.53% Neurocrine Biosciences 4.19% 4.06% 2.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $38.35 million 2.02 -$27.58 million ($0.37) -4.22 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 9.41 $89.60 million $0.57 194.62

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Protalix BioTherapeutics. Protalix BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Protalix BioTherapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

