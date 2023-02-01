Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Proton has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $1.47 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00398545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.89 or 0.27974901 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00587444 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,038,965,249 coins and its circulating supply is 13,975,437,936 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

