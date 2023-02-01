PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,958. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 394,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PulteGroup by 207.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 552,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 372,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 623.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 375,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 323,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.