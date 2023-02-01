Pundi X (New) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $113.71 million and $8.05 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00398698 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.44 or 0.27985684 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00584753 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.44519691 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $9,985,780.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars.

