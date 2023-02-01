Pundi X (New) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $112.05 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00398578 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.09 or 0.27977247 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00590487 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.44519691 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $9,985,780.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

