Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PPT opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.