Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE PPT opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
