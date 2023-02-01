Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

