Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AutoCanada in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.19.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$26.80 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$20.76 and a 52 week high of C$38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.41.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,006.56.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

