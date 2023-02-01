Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

