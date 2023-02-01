Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Reduced by Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PACW opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

