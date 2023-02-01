Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Decreased by HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million.

Insider Transactions at G1 Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

