Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Boosted by KeyCorp

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.5 %

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $111.11 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

