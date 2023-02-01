Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut by Capital One Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.57. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $30.55 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PXD. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $230.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

