Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for GoPro, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoPro in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoPro’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.54 million. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

GoPro Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

