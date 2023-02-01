Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $271.41 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00011266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $271.41 million and approximately $44.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.89 or 0.06845251 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00083174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00062127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,518,358 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.