Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd reduced its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,586 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International makes up 0.9% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of XM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 3,515,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,917. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualtrics International Profile

XM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

