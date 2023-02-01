Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Up to $15.77

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $16.43. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 1,902,535 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

About Qualtrics International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

