Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Up to $15.77

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $16.43. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 1,902,535 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on XM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Qualtrics International Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.
Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International
About Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
See Also
