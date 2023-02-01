Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,476 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 390.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 646,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $150.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. Hess Co. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

