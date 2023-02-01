Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 2,196 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

