Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 53,570 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 617.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after buying an additional 958,570 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after buying an additional 841,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 71.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 44,181.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 614,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.2 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 723.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.