Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PEP stock opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average is $175.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

