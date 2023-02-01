Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 779.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 317,666 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1,010.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $338.14 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.28 and a 200 day moving average of $310.90.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,063 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.38.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

