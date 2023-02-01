Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,438.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,434.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,322.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

