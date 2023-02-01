Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.31.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

