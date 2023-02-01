Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2 %

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Shares of AEP opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.