Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $1.38 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $392.48 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

