Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 3,881 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.