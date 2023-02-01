Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 6,800 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.