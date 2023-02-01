QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $102.85 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $102.85 million and approximately $129,989.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00217458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002775 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00132233 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $129,718.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

